Attorneys for Sterling family request to see footage of shooting

The attorneys for the mothers of Alton Sterling's five children have sent a letter to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry requesting they be allowed to see the footage from the night of the shooting.

RELATED: Shooting death of Alton Sterling

The attorneys are requesting the family be allowed to have a private viewing of the audio and video surveillance before, during, and after the shooting. They say a viewing would in no way impact the ongoing investigation.

Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police officers on July 5, 2016. Back in early May of 2017, the Department of Justice announced they would not be pursuing civil rights charges against the officers involved in the shooting.

The full letter sent to Landry can be read below:

RELATED: Alton Sterling shooting: A comprehensive timeline of events

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.