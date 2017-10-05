LDWF Fights Giant Salvinia From all Angles on Lake Bistineau

The attorneys for the mothers of Alton Sterling's five children have sent a letter to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry requesting they be allowed to see the footage from the night of the shooting.More >>
All eyes are watching Tropical Storm Nate, as its future track and strength are not completely certain.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is taking an aggressive integrated pest management strategy to control giant salvinia on Lake Bistineau.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of attacking a woman. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ivory Profit, 41, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Investigators are looking into the circumstances related to a fire in which a man was found dead and a home was destroyed.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
