WANTED: Man accused of choking woman, hitting her with unknown object

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of attacking a woman.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ivory Profit, 41, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he grabbed the victim around the neck and choked her on September 26.

They added she was eventually able to get out of his grip, but when she tried to run, he threw something at her and hit her right above her eye.

Officials said EMS state the cut it caused would require stitches.

Profit is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

