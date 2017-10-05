Homeowner found dead inside burned home, investigation underway

Investigators are looking into the circumstances related to a fire in which a man was found dead and a home was destroyed.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported the body of Joseph Webber Jr., 64, was found in his badly burned trailer in Baldwin late Wednesday night.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

They added Webber’s body was released to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

