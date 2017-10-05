Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic QB Cameron Dartez

The first defensive winner of Sportsline Player of the Week, St Amant's Johnny Johnson, faces another 2017 winner, Cameron Dartez of Catholic, on Friday.

Dartez had another stellar outing against Teurlings, completing 22-of-29 passes for three touchdowns and a whopping 337 yards, just four yards shy of Ian Brian's school record of 341 in the 2015 state title game.

Dartez also accounted for a fourth touchdown rushing and was WAFB's first 2-time winner this season.

"He does really well on Friday nights,” said Catholic head coach Gabe Fertita. “I think that's a product of his preparation on Sunday through Thursday. You know that's the part that a lot of people don't see and I think that's really what allows him to be so comfortable."

"I was definitely in a zone Friday night,” Dartez added. “Everything felt good. Releasing the ball, I knew where I was going with it. The receivers were getting open, running great routes, making plays."

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.