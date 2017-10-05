Stabbing death, reportedly during fight over cigarettes, results in 20-year prison sentence

A man who fatally stabbed his step-grandson, reportedly during a fight over cigarettes, has been formally sentenced by a judge.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported William Thompson, 63, of Labadieville, was ordered to serve 20 years in prison at hard labor by Judge Jessie LeBlanc. Thompson was given credit for time served.

Thompson pleaded guilty in June to a charge of manslaughter, which means he faced up to 40 years behind bars, in the stabbing death of Daquan Rainey, 20, of LaPlace, on Feb. 17, 2015.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and reported Rainey was stabbed once in the chest after an argument over a pack of cigarettes.

