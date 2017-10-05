Stabbing death, reportedly during fight over cigarettes, results in 20-year prison sentence

Federal, state, and local officials held a news conference Thursday morning to address the sky-high murder rate in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.More >>
The 23rd Judicial District Court reported William Thompson, 63, of Labadieville, was ordered to serve 20 years in prison at hard labor by Judge Jessie LeBlanc.More >>
An unlicensed home daycare that was shut down by investigators following the death of an infant is now back open.More >>
Images found on an electronic tablet resulted in multiple child porn charges being filed against a man, authorities said. The Zachary Police Department reported Steven Munson, 48, of Houma, was arrest Wednesday.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
