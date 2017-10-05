Seafood Potatoes from Boil and Roux

Ingredients
10 small red potatoes potatoes
1 oz. chopped green bell pepper
1 oz. chopped red bell pepper
1 oz. chopped onion
1 oz. minced garlic
2 ounces of cooked crawfish tails
4-6 cooked Shrimp tails
1 tbsp of olive oil
1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions:
1. Boil water in a medium pot and add potatoes
2. Reduce heat to medium/high and soft boil for about 15 minutes; until fork can easily cut through potatoes
3. In a separate skillet, sauté bellpeppers, onions and garlic (add a tablespoon of oil to a pan on medium heat and cook until ingredients are tender; about 10 minutes)
4. Add crawfish and Shrimp to skillet with bellpeppers and onions and mix together
5. Pre-Heat oven to 375 degrees
6. Take potatoes and place in a baking dish
7. Pour seafood and pepper mix on top of the boiled potatoes
8. Then, top with 1 cup of shredded mozzarella
9. Bake dish for 3 minutes
10. Enjoy!