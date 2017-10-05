Seafood Potatoes from Boil and Roux

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Ingredients

10 small red potatoes potatoes

1 oz. chopped green bell pepper

1 oz. chopped red bell pepper

1 oz. chopped onion

1 oz. minced garlic

2 ounces of cooked crawfish tails

4-6 cooked Shrimp tails

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

1. Boil water in a medium pot and add potatoes

2. Reduce heat to medium/high and soft boil for about 15 minutes; until fork can easily cut through potatoes

3. In a separate skillet, sauté bellpeppers, onions and garlic (add a tablespoon of oil to a pan on medium heat and cook until ingredients are tender; about 10 minutes)

4. Add crawfish and Shrimp to skillet with bellpeppers and onions and mix together

5. Pre-Heat oven to 375 degrees

6. Take potatoes and place in a baking dish

7. Pour seafood and pepper mix on top of the boiled potatoes

8. Then, top with 1 cup of shredded mozzarella

9. Bake dish for 3 minutes

10. Enjoy!