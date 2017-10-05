Owner of daycare where child was found unresponsive and later died is now back open

An unlicensed home daycare that was shut down by investigators following the death of an infant is now back open.

Owner Camey Raven met with officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Education on Thursday at her home in Prairieville to discuss compliance.

"I got the rules and regulations and can resume business as long as I stay in compliance with the numbers they’ve told me," Raven said.

The number officials gave her is six, not including her kids and grandkids.

The daycare was temporarily closed by sheriff’s deputies after a 3-month-old was found unresponsive Monday and later died.

The baby, who was suffering from a cold, died a short time later at a Baton Rouge hospital. No one has been accused of any wrongdoing in the boy’s death.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, but the results have not yet been made public.

