FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching Nate; mostly sunny, mild

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies; light NE winds - a high of 87°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild - a low of 64°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies; pleasant; a high of 88°

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds - scattered/numerous showers; a high of 85°

SUNDAY: Scattered showers/slight chance of storms (50%); a high of 88°

COLUMBUS DAY MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 30% coverage of showers; high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - "TROPICAL STORM NATE" ...

- The center of Nate was moving across NE Nicaragua late Thursday morning; flooding rains expected over portions of Central America. At 10 a.m., the center was located about 30 miles NW of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua; highest sustained winds of 40 mph; moving to the NW at 9 mph. A turn toward the NNW at a faster forward speed is expected Thursday, with that basic motion continuing through Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of TS Nate should move across NE Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Thursday and then over the NW Caribbean Sea … approaching the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday. Strengthening is likely once the center moves back into the NW Caribbean; tropical storm force winds extend outward about 70 miles from the center. At this point in time, it appears that “Nate” will strengthen into a Cat. #1 Hurricane (at least), approaching the northern Gulf of Mexico by late Saturday into early Sunday.

The exact track/path/and impact on southern Louisiana is not yet definite … obviously, since it will occur over the weekend, we need to remain vigilant and focused on the next 48 to 72 hours.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 6 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AM

Inland Lakes: East winds, 15 - 20 knots; Waves, 2 - 3 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

*A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY* remains in effect until noon Sunday - for all the coastal and lakeshore locations - tide levels of up to 2 feet above normal are expected through Thursday night, with will result in minor inundation and nuisance flooding of lower lying areas …

TIDES FOR OCTOBER 6:

High Tide: 12:01 a.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 6:58 a.m. +0.7

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 5 …97° (2006); 43° (2010)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 5 … 84°; 62°

SUNRISE: 7:01 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:45 p.m.

