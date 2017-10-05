Man faces child porn charges after images reportedly found on tablet

Images found on an electronic tablet resulted in multiple child porn charges being filed against a man, authorities said.

The Zachary Police Department reported Steven Munson, 48, of Houma, was arrest Wednesday.

Police Chief David McDavid said his detectives were contacted by agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations about a child exploitation case they were working.

According to McDavid, LBI said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted obtaining and executing a search warrant on Munson’s home. He added the agents stated Munson was staying at a Zachary hotel for a job.

Detectives reportedly found eight images of child pornography on an electronic tablet in Munson’s possession.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on eight counts of possession of child pornography. Bond has not been set.

McDavid said his detectives have a strong relationship with LBI agents and they work closely together to fight child exploitation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.