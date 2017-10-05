SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

The SEC gets into full swing this weekend and it includes a few big matchups.

LSU travels to Gainesville to face Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M hook up in College Station and Auburn hosts Ole Miss on the Plains.

Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for the West lead, while Florida is a half game ahead of Georgia in the East.

SATURDAY, OCT. 6 SEC SCHEDULE:

Ole Miss (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Auburn, AL

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

LSU (3-2, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (3-1, 3-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

6:15 p.m. • ESPN

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Missouri (1-3, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Open: Mississippi State (3-2,1-2 SEC); Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 2-0 5-0 AUBURN 2-0 4-1 TEXAS A&M 2-0 4-1 MISS. STATE 1-2 3-2 ARKANSAS 0-1 2-2 LSU 0-1 3-2 OLE MISS 0-1 2-2

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL FLORIDA 3-0 3-1 GEORGIA 2-0 5-0 KENTUCKY 1-1 4-1 S. CAROLINA 1-2 3-2 MISSOURI 0-2 1-3 TENNESSEE 0-2 3-2 VANDERBILT 0-2 3-2

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.