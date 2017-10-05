SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

The SEC gets into full swing this weekend and it includes a few big matchups.
LSU travels to Gainesville to face Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M hook up in College Station and Auburn hosts Ole Miss on the Plains.
Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for the West lead, while Florida is a half game ahead of Georgia in the East.
SATURDAY, OCT. 6 SEC SCHEDULE:
Ole Miss (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Auburn, AL
Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
LSU (3-2, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (3-1, 3-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
6:15 p.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Missouri (1-3, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Open: Mississippi State (3-2,1-2 SEC); Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC)
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|2-0
|5-0
|AUBURN
|2-0
|4-1
|TEXAS A&M
|2-0
|4-1
|MISS. STATE
|1-2
|3-2
|ARKANSAS
|0-1
|2-2
|LSU
|0-1
|3-2
|OLE MISS
|0-1
|2-2
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|FLORIDA
|3-0
|3-1
|GEORGIA
|2-0
|5-0
|KENTUCKY
|1-1
|4-1
|S. CAROLINA
|1-2
|3-2
|MISSOURI
|0-2
|1-3
|TENNESSEE
|0-2
|3-2
|VANDERBILT
|0-2
|3-2
