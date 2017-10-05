SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The SEC gets into full swing this weekend and it includes a few big matchups.

LSU travels to Gainesville to face Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M hook up in College Station and Auburn hosts Ole Miss on the Plains.

Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M are tied for the West lead, while Florida is a half game ahead of Georgia in the East. 

SATURDAY, OCT. 6  SEC SCHEDULE:         
Ole Miss (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn (4-1, 2-0 SEC) 
11 a.m. • SEC Network  
Auburn, AL

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2 SEC) 
11 a.m. • ESPN                                                                  
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium 

LSU (3-2, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (3-1, 3-0 SEC) 
2:30 p.m. • CBS 
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) 
3 p.m. • SEC Network 
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC)
6:15 p.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field 

Missouri (1-3, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) 
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Open: Mississippi State (3-2,1-2 SEC); Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
ALABAMA 2-0 5-0
AUBURN 2-0 4-1
TEXAS A&M 2-0 4-1
MISS. STATE 1-2 3-2
ARKANSAS 0-1 2-2
LSU 0-1 3-2
OLE MISS 0-1 2-2 

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
FLORIDA 3-0 3-1
GEORGIA 2-0 5-0
KENTUCKY 1-1 4-1
S. CAROLINA 1-2 3-2
MISSOURI 0-2 1-3
TENNESSEE 0-2 3-2
VANDERBILT 0-2 3-2

