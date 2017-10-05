Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation holds 8th annual 'A Wild Night'

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation will host its annual fundraiser, the eighth annual A Wild Night, on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Live Oak Arabian Stables, 6300 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.

Several local restaurants and caterers will provide food for the event and area businesses and supporters have donated auction items.

Tickets are $200 per couple for the event and a reserved table of eight is available for $1,000. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.wildnight.org.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation was created for the purpose of promoting the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and to further encourage public conservation and enjoyment of Louisiana’s natural resources. Upon its creation in December 1995, it was envisioned as a Foundation that would promote the welfare of LDWF, reflecting the belief that there was more to accomplish than governmental resources could cover. The proposed Foundation would support Department programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities.

For more information about the Foundation, go to www.lawff.org.