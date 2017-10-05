Woman expected to survive stabbing on Cadillac St., police say - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman expected to survive stabbing on Cadillac St., police say

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A woman who was stabbed early Thursday morning is expected to survive, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Cadillac Street around 12:15 a.m.

Investigators said the woman was attacked after an argument They added her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials did not release any information about a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

