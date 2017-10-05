Sportsline Player of the Week: Denham Springs LB Brennan Leblanc

The Denham Springs Yellow Jackets defeated their archrival, the Live Oak Eagles, on Friday for the first time in two years.

With a 38-6 margin, a lot of attention naturally went toward the Jackets' offense. However, the real story was a stifling Denham Springs defense that pushed the Eagles around all night long.

"The defense made plays and the defense did their job,” said Denham Springs head coach Bill Conides. “They did exactly what the scheme asked of them and then some."

The core of the defense, junior linebacker Brennan Leblanc, had the game of his life. Leblanc led the way with three forced fumbles, 16 total tackles, and a new school record seven sacks in the game.

"Live Oak honestly didn’t account for me and I made them pay for it,” said Leblanc. “Shout out to Coach Coates. He drew up a great scheme and put me in position to make plays and I made them.”

"Those are video game type numbers. When you create a player on Madden, those are the type of numbers you expect. It was extremely impressive and a lot of that has to do with his work ethic," Conides added.

The road doesn’t get any easier for Denham Springs as it will celebrate homecoming by hosting a formidable Ferriday team at Jacket Stadium on October 6.

"We have a whole different confidence than last year. Last year, we went 3-6. It wasn't a great year. But now, we come out thinking we can win every single week. We think we can play with anyone in the state. That's how we feel," Leblanc explained.

