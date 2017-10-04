Waterways in Tangipahoa Parish closed due to high water levels

This week's Hand It On recipient makes Halloween special for one Baton Rouge neighborhood.More >>
This week's Hand It On recipient makes Halloween special for one Baton Rouge neighborhood.More >>
Officials in both Livingston and Ascension parishes announced Tuesday that all inland waterways will be closed until further notice.More >>
Officials in both Livingston and Ascension parishes announced Tuesday that all inland waterways will be closed until further notice.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Wednesday, October 4 that some waterways in the parish are now closed.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Wednesday, October 4 that some waterways in the parish are now closed.More >>
On Wednesday, October 4, United Blood Services sent more than 200 units of blood and blood components to support transfusion needs in the Las Vegas area after the tragic mass shooting Sunday night. United Blood Service's sister center in the Las Vegas area say they now have enough blood to meet the needs of the victims who were injured during the concert shooting.More >>
On Wednesday, October 4, United Blood Services sent more than 200 units of blood and blood components to support transfusion needs in the Las Vegas area after the tragic mass shooting Sunday night. United Blood Service's sister center in the Las Vegas area say they now have enough blood to meet the needs of the victims who were injured during the concert shooting.More >>
What we are seeing right now is a difference of opinion between the highly-vaunted European forecast model (ECMWF) and American model (GFS): the ECMWF takes the potential Hurricane Nate towards Florida with a Monday morning landfall, while the GFS has a weaker Nate heading right into the Bayou State and getting here early Sunday.More >>
What we are seeing right now is a difference of opinion between the highly-vaunted European forecast model (ECMWF) and American model (GFS): the ECMWF takes the potential Hurricane Nate towards Florida with a Monday morning landfall, while the GFS has a weaker Nate heading right into the Bayou State and getting here early Sunday.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that his office says "continue to operate illegal slot machines, as so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law."More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that his office says "continue to operate illegal slot machines, as so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law."More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>