Waterways in Tangipahoa Parish closed due to high water levels

The Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Wednesday, October 4 that some waterways in the parish are now closed.

All parish waterways south of LA 22 will be closed to all recreational activity until further notice.

This closure is due to current weather conditions and rising water levels.

Ascension and Livingston Parishes made similar closures earlier in the week.

