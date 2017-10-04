United Blood Services sends more than 200 units of blood to Las Vegas hospitals

On Wednesday, October 4, United Blood Services sent more than 200 units of blood and blood components to support transfusion needs in the Las Vegas area after the tragic mass shooting Sunday night.

United Blood Service's sister center in the Las Vegas area say they now have enough blood to meet the needs of the victims who were injured during the concert shooting. United Blood Services stands ready to provide more blood and blood products if needed.

Hundreds lined up at United Blood Services donor centers in Las Vegas to give blood after the tragedy. Bloodmobiles were also set up at University Medical Center, where more than 100 patients from the shooting were taken.

"While we are in awe of the incredible outpouring of support, it's important to note that in any situation where blood transfusions are needed, it's the blood already on the shelf that saves lives. To effectively manage the blood supply for patients either here locally or in Nevada, we are asking donors to make appointments to give blood throughout the coming weeks and even months," said Danny Garrick, division president for United Blood Services.

Blood products have a limited shelf life. Red blood cells last 42 days, while platelets only last five days. Because of this, blood supplies must constantly be replenished.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 877-827-4376, or by visiting www.bloodhero.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.