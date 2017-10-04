Officials announce formation of 'strike force' to target violent crime in Baton Rouge

Federal, state, and local officials held a news conference Thursday morning to address the sky-high murder rate in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson led the discussion. He was joined by District Attorney Hillar Moore, as well as, representatives from the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police.

Amundson said a "strike force" is being created to target gang and group violence. He added the members of the team are currently in training. He also stated they will be going after drug traffickers, not just users. He explained officials should be "honest" about drug problems.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement following the announcement of the Violent Criminal Enterprises Strike Force:

I am pleased to see the federal government joining our effort with the mutual goal of preventing and reducing violent crime in our community. The announcement made today by Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson sends a strong message to those who terrorize our neighborhoods, threatening to tear apart the families that make up the fabric of our capital city. I look forward to the collaborative efforts of the Violent Criminal Enterprises Strike Force in apprehending, investigating and bringing to justice criminals who walk our streets. This is a Baton Rouge for our families and those who want peace, prosperity and progress. This collaborative effort is critical in achieving those goals.

As of October 4, there have been a total of 95 homicides in the parish which breaks the 2015 record of 94 total homicides. The number of total homicides includes cases such as negligent or justified homicide, meaning a person was responsible for another person’s death but it wasn’t classified as a murder.

Roughly half of the murder cases this year remain unsolved.

Twelve people have been murdered in the last month. Two of those people are Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart who were allegedly murdered by Kenneth Gleason in what police believe are racially motivated killings.

The most recent murder happened on October 3, when Baton Rouge police found Roosevelt Netter, 52, shot to death inside his home in the 6300 block of Blue Grass Drive.

Asha Davis, 29, was the first murder victim of 2017. She was found dead inside her home on Mohican-Prescott Crossover on January 1. Three other were shot that day within a four hour-period of her death.

