Federal, state, local officials to hold news conference on EBR's high murder rate

Federal, state, and local officials will hold a news conference Thursday morning to address the sky-high murder rate in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson will lead the discussion and is expected to be joined by District Attorney Hillar Moore, as well as, representatives from the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police.

As of October 4, there have been 83 murders in the parish in 2017, breaking the record of 79 murders set in 2015. By comparison, there were 66 murders in 2016 and 65 murders in 2014.

So, far in 2017, there have been a total of 95 homicides in the parish which also breaks the record set in 2015 of 94 total homicides. The number of total homicides includes cases such as negligent or justified homicide, meaning a person was responsible for another person’s death but it wasn’t classified as a murder.

Roughly half of the murder cases this year remain unsolved.

Twelve people have been murdered in the last month. Two of those people are Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart who were allegedly murdered by Kenneth Gleason in what police believe are racially motivated killings.

The most recent murder happened on October 3, when Baton Rouge police found Roosevelt Netter, 52, shot to death inside his home in the 6300 block of Blue Grass Drive.

Asha Davis, 29, was the first murder victim of 2017. She was found dead inside her home on Mohican-Prescott Crossover on January 1. Three other were shot that day within a four hour-period of her death.

