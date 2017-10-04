Tin Roof Brewing Co. to expand operations to Texas

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the Baton Rouge-based brewery, Tin Roof, has started selling its beers in Texas.

Sales reportedly began in September with four different beers being offered to bars and restaurants in Texas. Tin Roof currently distributes its beers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.

"Texas represents a huge opportunity for us. It is a well-established, no nonsense craft market that is home to a ton of Louisiana folks. We have a chance to get our beers to those people, and we're excited to expand our distribution footprint," said CEO Jacob Talley.

The Business Report says Tin Roof is working with Houston-based distributor, Bluebonnet Distributing.

