Gov. Edwards calls for tax break package for La. flood victims

Governor John Bel Edwards is calling on Congress to approve a tax relief package for Louisiana flood victims similar to one that was passed for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

"We in Louisiana understand the pain and suffering the victims of these hurricanes are going through, and our hearts break for their loss. However, I can’t even begin to wrap my head around the idea that victims of last year’s historic flooding were left out of this tax relief package from Congress. To the victims in Louisiana that makes absolutely no sense. More than 193,000 homes and businesses were damaged from a no-name storm that dropped 7 trillion gallons of water over south Louisiana in three days. That’s enough water to fill Lake Pontchartrain about four times. If that doesn’t call for some sort of tax relief for the people of Louisiana, I don’t know what does. I know members of our congressional delegation have been working on this issue, and I stand ready to work with them and other members of Congress to ensure our people get the relief they need. Congress shouldn’t be in the business of pitting storm victims against one another, but instead, providing adequate support when it’s warranted," said Edwards.

Senator John Kennedy released a statement in response to the governor's request. The statement reads:

The victims of the 2016 floods in Louisiana deserve the same tax relief that hurricane victims receive. In fact, Louisiana’s flood victims are overdue for this relief. I will continue to work toward ensuring that our flood victims get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.

Last week, Congress approved a tax relief package for hurricane victims. The package was part of the 6-month extension of the Federal Aviation Administration. A similar piece of legislation was proposed in 2016 by former Congressman Charles Boustany and Congressman Garret Graves to help homeowners and businesses affected by the August flooding.

