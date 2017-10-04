Denham Springs attracting new restaurants 1 year after flood

Two new restaurants opened their doors Wednesday in Denham Springs about a year and two months after the area was devastated by flooding.

Captain D’s, located at 2309 S Range Ave, is a fast-casual seafood restaurant that offers a variety of fried and grilled seafood items.

The Denham Springs location is the third Captain D’s restaurant to open in the Greater Baton Rouge area this year. The other two restaurants are located on Government Street in Baton Rouge and on Main Street in Zachary.

Chicken Salad Chick, located at 27306 Crossing Circle, Suite 270 in front of Juban Crossing, is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in chicken salad. The restaurant offers 13 varieties of chicken salad.

This is the first Chicken Salad Chick location in the Greater Baton Rouge area. The four other locations are in Lafayette, Mandeville, and Shreveport.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.