Denham Springs attracting new restaurants 1 year after flood

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has temporarily shut down an unlicensed Prairieville home daycare where a 3-month-old died after being transported from the home Monday with difficulty breathing, the 9News Investigators have learned.More >>
Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has temporarily shut down an unlicensed Prairieville home daycare where a 3-month-old died after being transported from the home Monday with difficulty breathing, the 9News Investigators have learned.More >>
St. Helena Parish is grieving the loss of a deputy, teacher, and friend. Deputy Albert Watson was killed early Sunday morning by an alleged drunk driver.More >>
St. Helena Parish is grieving the loss of a deputy, teacher, and friend. Deputy Albert Watson was killed early Sunday morning by an alleged drunk driver.More >>
According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the Baton Rouge-based brewery, Tin Roof, has started selling its beers in Texas.More >>
According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the Baton Rouge-based brewery, Tin Roof, has started selling its beers in Texas.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is calling on Congress to approve a tax relief package for Louisiana flood victims similar to one that was passed for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is calling on Congress to approve a tax relief package for Louisiana flood victims similar to one that was passed for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.More >>
Two new restaurants opened their doors Wednesday in Denham Springs over a year after the area was devastated by flooding.More >>
Two new restaurants opened their doors Wednesday in Denham Springs over a year after the area was devastated by flooding.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>