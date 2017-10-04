Sheriff temporarily shuts down Prairieville daycare

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has temporarily shut down an unlicensed Prairieville home daycare where a 3-month-old died after being transported from the home Monday with difficulty breathing, the 9News Investigators have learned.

Investigators say the facility on Forest Hills Drive will remain closed until the owner, Camey Raven, meets with officials to review policies and procedures. Investigators say the owner, was very cooperative.

The baby, who was suffering from a cold, died a short time later at a Baton Rouge hospital. No one has been accused of any wrongdoing in the boy’s death. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, but the results have not yet been made public.

The daycare had ten children and five workers present at the time the child was taken from the home Monday. The state has been investigating the daycare’s owner for months, accusing her of caring for more children than state law allows without a license. By law, a daycare facility must be licensed if seven or more children unrelated to the owner are being cared for at the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Education sent a "cease and desist" order to the owners in June, but the certified mail went unclaimed.

The state agency says investigators followed up with a visit to the home in July and found 16 children present at the time. The state says, following that July visit, it was in the process “of pursuing the next legal step, which was preparing to go to court to seek an injunction to prohibit the owner from operating an unlawful, unlicensed child daycare center.”

