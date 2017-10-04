LSUPD seeks person of interest after fight on Parade Ground duri - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSUPD seeks person of interest after fight on Parade Ground during football game

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The LSU Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have information about a fight that occurred on the Parade Ground during a football game in early September.

On September 9, a fight happened on the Parade Ground during the Chattanooga vs. LSU football game. Police are seeking a man who may have information about the incident. Anyone with information should call 225-578-3231.

One person, Casen Maggio, was already arrested in this case. He is not a student at LSU and is facing battery charges. A video of the fight went viral on social media after Maggio reportedly knocked the victim unconscious using his arm, which was in a cast.  

