LSUPD seeks person of interest after fight on Parade Ground during football game

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome made a special announcement Wednesday morning, declaring October 4 as White Cane Day. This is meant to recognize the visually impaired and the white canes they use to walk. The event was held downtown in Town Square.More >>
The LSU Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have information about a fight that occurred on the Parade Ground during a football game in early September.More >>
A man has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with inappropriately touching a teen girl. The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Joe Alaniz Jr., 58, of Pierre Part, pleaded guilty on September 25 to sexual battery.More >>
The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies; breezy, east winds 10 - 15 mph; a high of 87°; WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear - mild overnight; a low of 66°More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
