Judge sentences man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with inappropriately touching a teen girl.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Joe Alaniz Jr., 58, of Pierre Part, pleaded guilty on September 25 to sexual battery.

He was initially arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office in September 2016 on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile, and felony sexual battery.

RELATED: Pierre Part man arrested for sex crimes against a child

Judge Alvin Turner Jr. sentenced Alaniz to four years at hard labor with credit for time served, but without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Turner added Alaniz must register as a sex offender once he is released.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.