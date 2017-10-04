FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, breezy; watching tropics

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies; breezy, east winds 10 - 15 mph; a high of 87°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear - mild overnight; a low of 66°

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, pleasant; a high of 88°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly fair, cool - a low of 64°

FRIDAY: More sunshine - nice October day - a high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

***TROPICAL UPDATE***

Tropical Depression No. 16 has now formed in the southwestern Caribbean … currently located east of the Nicaragua/Honduras border in Central America; highest sustained winds of 35 mph; moving to the NW at 7 mph. On this forecast track, the tropical depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean on Friday - likely, into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is expected to be in the area of the tropical depression Wednesday afternoon; this system is forecast to become the season’s latest tropical storm Wednesday or Wednesday night. Obviously, we’ll track the future path very, very closely

- Where and exactly when it makes landfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico is still in question!!

- In the meantime, dry air has filtered quite nicely into our viewing area - lower humidity and dew point (in the lower 60°s!) made the early out-the-door very pleasant …

- The stretch of dry weather is anticipated to last through Friday - but temperatures still trending a bit warmer than the “norm” for early October - highs in the mid/upper 80°s (normal: 84°); overnight lows in the mid 60°s to lower 70°s (normal: 62°)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 8 - 12 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING …

Inland Lakes: East winds, 15 - 20 knots; Wave, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING …

TIDES FOR OCTOBER 5:

High Tide: 12:32 a.m. +1.1

Low Tide: 5:24 a.m. +0.9

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 4 … 96° (1904); 45° (1987)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 4 … 84°; 62°

SUNRISE: 7:00 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:46 p.m.

