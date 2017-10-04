SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern steps back into conference play Saturday against Alabama A&M after a 31-14 win over Fort Valley State.

The Jags are looking for their first SWAC victory of the season and are currently 1.5 games behind Prairie View in the West standings.

The west leading Panthers play Grambling State Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Alabama A&M currently leads the East Division by a half game over Alcorn State.

SWAC SCHEDULE AND STANDINGS:

Thursday, Oct. 5:

Alabama State at Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Grambling State at Prairie View (Cotton Bowl, Dallas TX, 4 p.m.)

Alabama A&M at Southern (A.W. Mumford Stadium, 6 p.m.)

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m.

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Prairie View 2-0 2-2 Grambling State 1-0 4-1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-1 2-3 Southern 0-1 2-3 Texas Southern 0-1 0-4

EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Alabama A&M 2-0 2-3 Alcorn State 1-0 3-2 Miss. Valley State 0-1 0-4 Alabama State 0-1 0-4 Jackson State 0-2 0-5

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.