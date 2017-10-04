Ascension Parish president orders activation of Marvin Braud Pumping Station

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa ordered the Marvin Braud Pumping Station be activated early Wednesday morning to lower water levels.

The station covers the cities of Gonzales, St. Amant, and Prairieville.

"We are not concerned, but we want to be prepared," Matassa said.

The activation was made the day after Matassa ordered all inland waterways be closed to recreational use.

"We have a situation where the tides were high, and the East wind is preventing rivers and bayous from flowing out. This situation is temporary and we expect our pumps to provide all the relief we need," Matassa added.

Officials reported parish drainage crews are on full alert.

