Former deputy marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr. set to be formally sentenced in death of 6-year-old

Former Marksville deputy marshal, Norris Greenhouse Jr., is scheduled return to court Wednesday to receive his formal sentence from a judge for his involvement in a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Greenhouse pleaded guilty Friday in an Avoyelles Parish courtroom to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office to avoid trial in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis.

According to a plea deal, he will be sentenced to 5 years on the negligent homicide charge and 2.5 years for malfeasance. The sentences are to run consecutively, meaning one and then the other.

The deal stipulates Greenhouse will have to serve at least two of the 5-year sentence for negligent homicide. He will also have to give up his POST certification, meaning he cannot be a police officer.

Derrick Stafford was also charged and convicted in this case.

He is now serving 40 years in prison.

