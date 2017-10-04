Former deputy marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr. formally sentenced in death of 6-year-old

Former Marksville deputy marshal, Norris Greenhouse Jr., returned to court Wednesday, October 4 to receive his formal sentence from a judge for his involvement in a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Greenhouse pleaded guilty Friday, September 29 in an Avoyelles Parish courtroom to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office to avoid trial in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis.

According to a plea deal, he will be sentenced to 5 years on the negligent homicide charge and 2.5 years for malfeasance. The sentences are to run consecutively, meaning he will serve the sentences back-to-back for a total of 7.5 years.

The deal stipulates Greenhouse will have to serve at least two of the 5-year sentence without the benefit of parole of probation for the negligent homicide charge. He will also have to give up his POST certification, meaning he cannot be a police officer.

During the sentencing, members of Mardis' family, including his father, Chris Few, had the opportunity to read victim impact statements. "It brings us relief that the defendant has admitted guilt and we don't have to go through another trial again," said Few.

Greenhouse did not offer any statements in court.

"We've been coming up here for almost two years, on the two cases. I'd certainly like to thank the community. They've been very courteous to us, really gave us a lot of support, and on behalf of the Attorney General, I'd like to thank everybody, including the media," said John Sinquefield, prosecutor with the AG's Office.

"I hope better law enforcement training comes out of all this. Hopefully, we can all move forward," said Few.

Derrick Stafford was also charged and convicted in this case. He is now serving 40 years in prison at the David Wade Correctional Center.

