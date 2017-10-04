LSVI celebrates 'White Cane Safety Day' 2017

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
People in downtown Baton Rouge may come across some leaders walking around with white canes Wednesday. "White Cane Day" was held to raise awareness for the visually impaired.More >>
Search warrants obtained by WAFB indicate authorities believe LSU freshman Max Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were forced to drink alcohol during a pledge event called “Bible study” on September 13.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.More >>
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa ordered the Marvin Braud Pumping Station be activated early Wednesday morning to lower water levels. The station covers the cities of Gonzales, St. Amant, and Prairieville.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
When Jeff Bridges and his wife Andrea walked into their Las Vegas hotel room, they were taken aback by how huge it was.More >>
