LSVI celebrates 'White Cane Safety Day' 2017

The Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired (LSVI) will recognize national "White Cane Safety Day" with several activities aimed at raising the public's awareness about the purpose and use of a white cane.

It is a tool used by people with visual impairments to navigate their way through the world.

The event will be held at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will address the crowd at 10 a.m. WAFB will stream her speech live on multiple digital platforms.

Students from LSVI will be on hand to participate in activities to teach others about the white cane. One activity that helps people understand it involves guests using a white cane to find their way around while they are blindfolded.

