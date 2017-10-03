Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Bawell St. shooting

A Chevy Impala was seen riddled with bullets at the scene (Source: WAFB)

Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Bawell Street near College Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 22-year-old man was found inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. His name was not released.

Witnesses said he was pulled from a bullet-riddled car in the middle of Bawell Street.

#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Bawell near College. At least one person shot, unknown condition @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wtkITKohe3 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 4, 2017

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867.

