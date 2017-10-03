Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Bawell St. shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Bawell St. shooting

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Bawell Street near College Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 22-year-old man was found inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. His name was not released.

Witnesses said he was pulled from a bullet-riddled car in the middle of Bawell Street.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867.

