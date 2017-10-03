Police respond to shooting on Bawell Street; one hurt

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night on Bawell Street.

The incident reportedly happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 near College Drive. At least one male victim was reportedly shot and rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Bawell near College. At least one person shot, unknown condition @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wtkITKohe3 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 4, 2017

Details are limited. We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.