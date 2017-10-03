Woman reportedly stabbed on 79th St.

Emergency officials are responding to a reported stabbing on 79th Street near Scenic Highway Tuesday night.

The call went out just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3. One woman was seen being loaded into an ambulance holding her face, but her injuries do not appear life threatening.

BRPD responding to a reported stabbing on 79th near Scenic. One woman in an ambulance holding her face. Injuries don't look serious @WAFB pic.twitter.com/k9wrXskRyZ — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 4, 2017

Few details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.