Woman reportedly stabbed on 79th St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials are responding to a reported stabbing on 79th Street near Scenic Highway Tuesday night.

The call went out just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3. One woman was seen being loaded into an ambulance holding her face, but her injuries do not appear life threatening. 

Few details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

