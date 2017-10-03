Woman reportedly stabbed on 79th St.

Marcus Randall, who was fired from Southern Lab back in August amidst allegations of LHSAA violations, has now filed a lawsuit in the hopes of clearing his name.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to a reported stabbing on 79th Street near Scenic Highway Tuesday night.More >>
Louisiana leaders see great possibility – and lots of money – in potential trade with Cuba. However, a new wedge between the U.S. and the island nation has put that dream in jeopardy.More >>
Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.More >>
New video shows the moment a Crawfordsville police officer confronted a man he thought was robbing a business.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A teenager is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>
