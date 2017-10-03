MSA Academy East is digging Diego

The heavily traveled Claycut Bridge was closed by the City of Baton Rouge in July of 2016 for construction. Fast forward a year and a few months, and it’s still closed.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Nate is still over eastern Honduras and is expected to move over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces the temporary closure of Elmer's Island, located on the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish beginning October 6 at noon.More >>
A week after Baton Rouge hit a new high mark with five shootings in just two hours, law enforcement leaders announced a new initiative Thursday aimed at cracking down on crime.More >>
Children at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy in St. Gabriel are probably used to "out of the box" learning, but now, they even have learning "on the wall."More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.More >>
