MSA Academy East is digging Diego

Children at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy in St. Gabriel are probably used to "out of the box" learning, but now, they even have learning "on the wall."

These three paintings pictured are beautifully printed large-format to provide an eye-catching, vivid look at artistic genius, as well as the Hispanic culture of the Americas.

"The Spanish Department of Math, Science, and Arts Academy East is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. Our students are working on different projects that will be presented to the school community on October 6 in our auditorium. Famous Hispanics, Spanish countries, Spanish dances, sketches, and authentic dishes are some of these projects that students will present and exhibit,"said Spanish teacher, Sara O'Neal.

O'Neal says the school holds an Hispanic Heritage Month every year, and as the classic works of Mexican painter, Diego Rivera, drench the hallway in color, kids learn the power of art, as well as history, geography, Spanish, and culture.

"Spanish II classes have immersed themselves in the arts, science, and literature and have chosen their favorite characters," O'Neal said. "I have heard so many comments from my students as, 'I did not know that Cameron Diaz, Cristina Aguilera, Mariah Carey had a Hispanic heritage.' Most male students identify with a sports personality and female students with singers or actresses."

O'Neal says the school has enjoyed support from local businesses, Spanish restaurants, Mayor Lionel Johnson of St. Gabriel, and Iberville Incorporated, to name a few.

"These three paintings are part of the traveling exhibitions of Teacher Discovery," said O'Neal. She invites the public to visit and see the murals during their Student Hispanic Heritage program on October 6.

