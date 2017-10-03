Owner of Pelican House to compete on Food Network's Chopped

Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.

Gavin Jobe will compete in Alton's Challenge, Part 1 in the first episode of a five-part tournament called Chopped: Alton's Challenge. For the appetizer round, competitors must embrace a "fermentation" theme, then for the entrée round, a string, Japanese specialty will be involved, followed by dessert, where an unusual cake will inspire some unusual choices.

Judges for this episode are Alton Brown, Amanda Freitag, and Alex Guarnaschelli.

Jobe was one of three finalists in the 2017 Millennial Awards for Culinary Arts and was named in FSR Magazine's 40 Under 40 list.

