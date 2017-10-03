Soldier stationed at Fort Polk killed in explosion in Iraq

A soldier from Tyler, Texas stationed out of Fort Polk, Louisiana was killed in an explosion in Iraq Sunday.

Alexander W. Missildine, a 10th Mountain Division Soldier with the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Polk was killed Sunday, October 1 in Ninawa Province, Iraq due to injuries sustained when an IED exploded near his convoy.

Missildine, a motor transport operator, was 20-years-old.

He joined the Army in July of 2015. After training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, he went to Fort Polk in December of 2015. He then deployed with his unit in September of 2017 to support Operation Inherent Resolve.

Missildine's awards and decorations include:

Bronze Star

Purple Heart

Combat Action Badge

Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with one campaign star

National Defense Service Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Missildine is survived by his parents and step-parents.

