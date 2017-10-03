Masked man wanted for robbing gas station

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a masked suspect who reportedly robbed a gas station just after midnight Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect allegedly robbed the Super Stop gas station, located at Highway 73 and Highway 621 around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3. The man captured in surveillance footage can be seen wearing black clothes and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information in this case should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Call 225-344-7867.

