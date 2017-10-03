Area law enforcement agencies hosting events for National Coffee with a Cop Day

Many law enforcement agencies in the area are hosting events for National Coffee with a Cop Day, which is observed every year on October 4. The goal of this national event is to allow community members to build better relationships with their local law enforcement officers.

The following events are scheduled:

Ascension Parish The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting events at two separate locations. One event will be at Carli-Co Café, located at 1506 Airline Hwy. in Gonzales. The other event will be held at Minnie's Café, located at 516 Railroad Ave. in Donaldsonville. Events will be from 6 to 8 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish The Zachary Police Department is hosting their event at Chubby's Mini Doughnuts, located at 4696 Hwy. 19 in Zachary at 7:45 a.m. The Baton Rouge Middle District chapter of NOBLE will hold their event from 10 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks Coffee, located at 7211 Corporate Blvd. in Baton Rouge.



