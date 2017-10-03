Former SU Lab coach files lawsuit alleging firing was unjust

Marcus Randall, who was fired from Southern Lab back in August amidst allegations of LHSAA violations, has now filed a lawsuit in the hopes of clearing his name.

RELATED: Former LSU QB, head coach of Southern Lab Marcus Randall fired

Randall and his attorney, Jill Craft, filed the suit Tuesday, October 3.

NOW: Randall was fired as head football coach at SU Lab in August amid alleged #LHSAA violations. Now he’s hoping to clear his name. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/LJQMczWUrs — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 3, 2017

Randall says among other things, he was allegedly not given due process and has not yet seen any evidence or public records to support claims of his wrongdoing.

RELATED: LHSAA reduces Southern Lab's punishment over illegal recruiting allegations

WAFB's Scottie Hunter will have more on 9News at 10.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.