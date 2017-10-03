Former SU Lab coach files lawsuit alleging firing was unjust - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former SU Lab coach files lawsuit alleging firing was unjust

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Attorney Jill Craft and Marcus Randall (Source: WAFB) Attorney Jill Craft and Marcus Randall (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Marcus Randall, who was fired from Southern Lab back in August amidst allegations of LHSAA violations, has now filed a lawsuit in the hopes of clearing his name.

Randall and his attorney, Jill Craft, filed the suit Tuesday, October 3. 

Randall says among other things, he was allegedly not given due process and has not yet seen any evidence or public records to support claims of his wrongdoing.

