Waterways in Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa Parishes to reopen

All waterways in Ascension, Livingston, and Tangipahoa Parishes will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m. 

The waterways were closed on October 3 due to high water concerns. 

