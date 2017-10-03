Waterways in Ascension, Livingston Parishes closed until further notice

The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) along with Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Tuesday, October 3 all inland waterways will be closed until further notice.

This closure throughout the two parishes will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 3 and will continue until further notice. The closure is a result of current weather conditions and rising water levels.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.