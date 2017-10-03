TS Nate speeds toward NW Caribbean and southern Gulf

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry.

At 4 a.m., the storm was located at 16.9 North, 85.1 West, or about 60 miles east-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras and about 275 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was moving north-northwest at 14 mph and maximum sustained winds were 45 mph.

Nate is expected to significantly speed up in the next couple of days. Strengthening is likely as the storm's eye moves over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night. Nate could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

Some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation. Also, Grand Isle is currently under a voluntary evacuation. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning Punta Castilla, Honduras to the Honduras/Nicaragua border Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Storm Surge Watch Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Hurricane Watch Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border Metropolitan New Orleans Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Tropical Storm Watch Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana



Gov. John Bel Edwards met with state officials Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations for possible impacts to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Nate.

