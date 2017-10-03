TS Nate expected to strengthen as it moves over warm Caribbean water

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Nate is still over eastern Honduras and is expected to move over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night.

At 7 p.m., the storm was located at 15.3 N, 84.5 W about 45 miles west of Puerto Lempira, Honduras and about 390 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was moving north-northwest at 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Nate is expected to significantly speed up in the next couple of days. Strengthening is likely as the storm's eye moves over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night. Nate could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

The NHC released the following advisory at 7 p.m.:

At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located inland over eastern Honduras near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 84.5 West. Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days with a significant increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will continue to move over eastern Honduras this evening and over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is then expected to move near or over the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent islands late Friday or Friday night, and move into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is likely once the center moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday, and Nate could be near hurricane strength as the center approaches the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (85 km) mainly to the northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

JUST IN: #Nate remains a tropical storm. Forecast track nudged a little farther west into SE Louisiana at landfall. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/yPkp7RKty4 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 5, 2017

Forecasters say the system is near the coast of Nicaragua. They added the storm is expected to begin a turn to the north-northwest at a faster forward speed later in the day and continue on that track through Friday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Hurricane Watch Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico



Gov. John Bel Edwards will be meeting with other officials around 4 p.m. to discuss preparations for possible impacts to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Nate. He will hold a media briefing following that meeting. WAFB will stream the briefing live on all digital platforms.

Tropical storm wind probabilities now near 40% for Baton Rouge in latest #Nate advisory. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/d4696A9YJU — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 5, 2017

