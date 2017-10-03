Tropical Storm Nate advisory shows no change in strength, no 'significant' changes to forecast track

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

At 10 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 14.3 North, 83.7 West, or about 30 miles northwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving northwest at 9 mph.

JUST IN: 10 AM advisory for #Nate keeps max winds at 40 mph. No significant changes to track...hurricane expected near LA coast by Sun #LAwx pic.twitter.com/7yV2zHwJF9 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 5, 2017

Worth noting -- latest run of GFS this morning considerably stronger than prior 2 runs with #Nate as it approaches Louisiana. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/GJpKa2jAJn — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 5, 2017

Forecasters said the system is near the coast of Nicaragua. They added the storm is expected to begin a turn to the north-northwest at a faster forward speed later in the day and continue on that track through Friday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning: Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Hurricane Watch: Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico



Gov. John Bel Edwards will be meeting with other officials around 3 p.m. to discuss preparations for possible impacts to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Nate. He will hold a media briefing following that meeting. WAFB will stream the briefing live on all digital platforms.

Tropical storm wind probabilities now near 40% for Baton Rouge in latest #Nate advisory. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/d4696A9YJU — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 5, 2017

