Tropical Storm Nate advisory shows no change in strength, no 'significant' changes to forecast track

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Nate made landfall Thursday morning, but is expected to re-emerge over the Caribbean Sea by Thursday night.

At 10 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 14.3 North, 83.7 West, or about 30 miles northwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Forecasters said the system is near the coast of Nicaragua. They added the storm is expected to begin a turn to the north-northwest at a faster forward speed later in the day and continue on that track through Friday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

  • Tropical Storm Warning:
    • Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras
    • Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico
  • Hurricane Watch:
    • Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Gov. John Bel Edwards will be meeting with other officials around 3 p.m. to discuss preparations for possible impacts to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Nate. He will hold a media briefing following that meeting. WAFB will stream the briefing live on all digital platforms.

