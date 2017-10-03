Tropical Depression No. 16 forms in SW Caribbean Sea, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The storm system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

NEW: 1st advisory out for T.D. #16. Expected to become #Nate ... forecast takes it to FL Panhandle as a hurricane by Sunday. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/0JmmhD6FuB — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 4, 2017

At 10 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 12.2 North, 81.9 West, or about 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph and it was moving northwest at 7 mph.

Forecasters said the depression is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate later Wednesday.

NHC notes potential for rapid intensification with T.D. #16, future #Nate as it moves northward. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/qSxTwcOURs — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 4, 2017

They added on its current track, the system should be near the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, then head back into the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Honduras, the Bay Islands, western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of the depression.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Amite River at Maurepas (until further notice): current stage is 4.1’; flood stage is 4.0’. The level will fluctuate between 4’ and 4.5’ due to elevated winds and tides over the next five days.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies - it will be dry and still on the breezy side, east winds 10 - 15 mph; a daytime high of 87°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild - light winds, a low in the mid 60°s

THURSDAY: More sunshine - pleasant, a high of 88°

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine - a high of 89°

SATURDAY: A few scattered showers possible (30% coverage); a high of 89°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 40% chance rains/storms - a high of 89°

COLUMBUS DAY MONDAY: Mostly cloudy; 40% coverage showers; a high of 88°

