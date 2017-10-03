Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean, forecast to head into Gulf of Mexico

Developments in the Gulf of Mexico could drastically change the weekend forecast because there is a 90 percent chance a depression will form Wednesday and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

The track beyond that time remains highly uncertain.

Development chances now up to 90% with Invest #90L. NHC says tropical depression likely to form later today. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/U5WgLylJwJ — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 4, 2017

The National Hurricane Center reported showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea continue to show signs of organization. Forecasters said environmental conditions are forecast to steadily become more conducive for development and this system is expected to become a tropical depression within the next couple of days.

They added the large disturbance should move slowly northwestward across or near the eastern portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Amite River at Maurepas (until further notice): current stage is 4.1’; flood stage is 4.0’. The level will fluctuate between 4’ and 4.5’ due to elevated winds and tides over the next five days.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies - it will be dry and still on the breezy side, east winds 10 - 15 mph; a daytime high of 87°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild - light winds, a low in the mid 60°s

THURSDAY: More sunshine - pleasant, a high of 88°

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine - a high of 89°

SATURDAY: A few scattered showers possible (30% coverage); a high of 89°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 40% chance rains/storms - a high of 89°

COLUMBUS DAY MONDAY: Mostly cloudy; 40% coverage showers; a high of 88°

