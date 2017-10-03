TD 16 strengthens into Tropical Storm Nate near Nicaragua

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Caribbean Sea early Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 13.9 North, 83.4 West, or about 10 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving northwest at 8 mph.

Forecasters said the system is near the coast of Nicaragua. They added the storm is expected to begin a turn to the north-northwest at a faster forward speed later in the day and continue on that track through Friday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, pleasant; a high of 88°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly fair, cool - a low of 64°

FRIDAY: More sunshine - nice October day - a high of 88°

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.