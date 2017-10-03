TD 16 strengthens into Tropical Storm Nate near Nicaragua - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

TD 16 strengthens into Tropical Storm Nate near Nicaragua

Tropical Storm Nate Tropical Storm Nate
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Caribbean Sea early Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 13.9 North, 83.4 West, or about 10 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving northwest at 8 mph.

Forecasters said the system is near the coast of Nicaragua. They added the storm is expected to begin a turn to the north-northwest at a faster forward speed later in the day and continue on that track through Friday night.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

  • A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras.
  • A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

    The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.

