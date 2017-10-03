Nate strengthens slightly and speeds up as it heads toward Gulf of Mexico; track shifts east

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

JUST IN: 10 AM advisory for #Nate has winds up to 50 mph, racing NNW at 21 mph. Track shifted a bit to east. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/JKCrDIByY1 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

At 10 a.m., the storm was located at 18.7 North, 85.0 West, or about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 165 miles north-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras. The storm was moving north-northwest at 21 mph and maximum sustained winds were 50 mph.

Most guidance has trended east since last night...& while the RPM isn't one of our best tropical models, it keeps a more W track on board. pic.twitter.com/a0lJ9L9Qnx — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

The NHC added an Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft were investigating Nate over the northwestern Caribbean Sea when the 7 a.m. advisory was issued.

Nate is expected to significantly speed up in the next couple of days. Strengthening is likely as the storm's eye moves over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night. Nate could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

#Nate back over water with 45 mph winds. A bit of an eastward trend in the guidance overnight led to a slight eastward shift in track. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/nOOoXvdU3W — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

Some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation. Also, Grand Isle is currently under a voluntary evacuation. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

Latest forecast warns of 4 to 7 feet of storm surge...that would be near and east of center. Exact track key for this element of #Nate. — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Storm Surge Warning Morgan City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border and for northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and from west of Grand Isle to Morgan City

Hurricane Watch East of Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Storm Surge Watch East of Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch East of Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida



??#TSNate Update 2: #PortFourchon has called VOLUNTARY evacuation. #La1 is OPEN with no impacts from coastal flooding now. MORE???? pic.twitter.com/QTtNNsC8aI — Port Fourchon (@FourchonPort) October 6, 2017

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

"We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area."

He will meet with state officials Friday afternoon to discuss updates on Tropical Storm Nate. He will then hold a briefing to provide the public with the necessary details from that meeting.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.